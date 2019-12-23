State opens wallet for local tourism

NOOSA is to share in a $6 million tourism recovery package in the wake of its damaging bushfires which started back in early spring.

It joins the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs and Sunshine Coast council areas to be jointly funded by the federal and Queensland governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Minister for Natural Disaster David Littleproud said the package would help attract more visitors so money could flow back into the regions.

“This is $6 million to stimulate local economies affected by the fires,” Minister Littleproud said.

“It will bring tourists back so businesses can open their doors and locals have a job to go to.

“This will put $1.5 million into tourism marketing and $500,000 for industry recovery officers.

“The best ways to help a community recover is to get the local economy moving, he said.

“We will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these communities and make more assistance available as it’s needed.”

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said it was crucial to attract visitors back to bushfire-impacted areas.

“In Queensland, most of our tourist trade is centred on the natural environment: national parks, wildlife, vineyards,” Mr Dick said.

“This exceptional circumstances package is about taking a holistic approach to community-led recovery initiatives.

“This $6 million funding will support operators, improve infrastructure and help promote the best of southern Queensland to bring visitors back,” he said.

“It will build on the strengths of these regions and boost local economies.”