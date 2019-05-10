State pride shines in Noosa's young Majayha

KEEN AS MUSTARD: Noosa's Majayha Hamblin is a shining example of Queensland spirit.

KEEN AS MUSTARD: Noosa's Majayha Hamblin is a shining example of Queensland spirit. Contributed

LIFE is sweet for local teen Majayha Hamblin.

The Year 11 St Teresa's student will be the latest to receive a 2019 Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award on June 6.

Designed to honour some of our local treasures, the award nomination period is open until May 20, with recipients to receive their awards on Queensland Day.

Majayha is passionate about helping others in her community and at school.

The 16-year-old is a proud and active member of Noosa Heads Surf Club. She has already completed 110 hours of voluntary surf lifesaving patrols this season and on top of that participates in water safety, serves as an IRB crew member and is a Sea Horse Nippers volunteer for the surf club.

Majayha will soon start on her third year as a volunteer support crew member for Ultraman Australia and is an active member of the Noosa Tri Club.

She continues to volunteer at events such as Noosa Tri, Noosa Summer Swim and Runaway Noosa Marathon to name a few.

As the youngest and only female rugby league referee in Noosa for the past three years, Majayha said she does it to all make a difference where she lives.

If you would like to nominate a volunteer who makes a difference in your Noosa club or organisation, here's your chance.

Every completed nomination recognised will see the recipient presented a personalised Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Award Medallion and a certificate of recognition at a Queensland Day ceremony on June 6 at The J.

The annual Noosa Electorate Queensland Day Awards are proudly sponsored by Sandy Bolton MP, Noosa News and the Tewantin Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank.

For more information about the awards, phone the Noosa electorate office on 53193100 or download, complete and email your nomination with a photo of the recipient to SandyBolton.com.

Nomination forms are also available from Sandy's office, Noosa News or the Tewantin Noosa, Cooroy and Pomona Community Bank branches of Bendigo Bank.