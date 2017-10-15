State to fund a plastic free trial in Noosa

NOOSA residents will have the chance to participate in a plastic-free pilot program, thanks to $43,000 in funding from the Palaszczuk Government.

Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles said the 12-month trial by the Boomerang Aliiance on behalf of Noosa Plastic-Free Alliance, would cut down on litter, and encourage people to think about reducing their plastic footprint.

"We all know about the horrors of plastic and the way it hangs around without biodegrading," Dr Miles said.

"We're drowning in plastic. The pilot program in Noosa aims to kick-start a change in our behaviour and attitudes, towards plastic. It will encourage businesses, schools, festival and event organisers and food outlets to cut down on single use and disposable plastics, and offer alternatives.”

"The Palaszczuk Government is delighted to provide this funding as it ticks many of our litter-reducing initiatives, such as our ban on the supply of single-use plastic shopping bags - and our container refund scheme," Dr Miles said.

Boomerang Alliance's Queensland Manager Toby Hutcheon said the project would focus on seven disposable plastics items: plastic bags and bottles, coffee cups/lids, takeaway containers, straws and plastic food ware.

"All shops, food outlets, markets, schools, events, and residents, will be encouraged to go plastic free by providing reusable food ware and utensils and avoiding single-use plastic takeaway items," Mr Hutcheon said.

"The types of plastics we are targeting are those that can easily find their way into drains, creeks and rivers, and then the ocean, where marine life can ingest them or become entangled in them."

Community organisations which have signed up to the Noosa Plastic-Free Alliance include: the Noosa Community Biosphere Association, Boomerang Bags, Surfrider Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Environment Council, University of Sunshine Coast, ZEN Waste, Coastcare and Sunshine Coast Environment Educators' Alliance.