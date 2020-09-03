Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The OIA has dismissed a complaint made against a Gympie councillor for allegedly referring to another staff member in a derogatroy way.
The OIA has dismissed a complaint made against a Gympie councillor for allegedly referring to another staff member in a derogatroy way.
News

State watchdog rules on complaint against Gympie councillor

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
3rd Sep 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE State's local government watchdog has urged a Gympie councillor to think twice in meetings after they were accused of making a derogatory statement about a staff member.

A July complaint made with the Office of the Independent Assessor said the unidentified councillor "referred to a council employee in a derogatory way during council meetings during a time where council executive staff were being dismissed".

The complaint was made against a member of the new council.
The complaint was made against a member of the new council.

The OIA dismissed the complaint on the grounds that taking it further would be "an unjustifiable use of resources".

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

* Help police crack terrifying campground assault case

* 50yo smoked weed in Mary St, 23yo caught with cocaine

"Both the councillor and council employee confirmed that they had been working together over a period of time and the council employee had not taken offence at the comment made about him," the OIA said in its decision.

However, it advised the councillor to "reconsider making such comments in future during council meetings as they may be misinterpreted by others who are not aware of their working relationship".

gympie council gympie regional council independent assessor office of the independent assessor state government
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

        Premium Content Coast man arrested for allegedly slashing man across neck

        Crime A 29-year-old Sunshine Coast man has been arrested for allegedly slashing a man across the neck and choking his partner.

        Road rage driver pretends to be police officer

        Premium Content Road rage driver pretends to be police officer

        Crime Driver who didn’t like being beeped at pretended to be police officer

        Meet the new Noosa Chamber of Commerce team

        Premium Content Meet the new Noosa Chamber of Commerce team

        Business Noosa’s Chamber of Commerce will welcome a new 13-strong leadership team at their...

        What the recession means for you

        Premium Content What the recession means for you

        News New Australian Bureau of Statistics data confirms the recession we couldn’t avoid...