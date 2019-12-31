Statement of intent: Noosa Pirates land prized pair

Noosa Pirates have made a serious statement this off-season with the signing of Tom Murphy and Alex Copelin.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Noosa Pirates have made the statement of the off-season, landing two prized signatures, with more tipped to follow.

Stanley River Wolves weapon Tom Murphy and Caloundra Sharks centre Alex Copelin have put pen to paper with the Pirates, coach Brett Winkler said.

Murphy was the player of the match in the grand final win earlier in the year.

Decorated Sunshine Coast star and 2019 grand final winner Thomas Murphy has signed with Noosa Pirates. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily

With almost 80 games of Queensland Cup between them, Murphy and Copelin will add a touch of class to the youthful Pirates squad.

Winkler said he was over the moon to secure both players.

"We tried to get Tom to the club last year but I know he was keen on playing for Stanley River, it's incredible to have him on board," Winkler said.

"Alex is the same. He's coming off a reconstruction and training with the Falcons at the moment.

"I remember coaching against him (Copelin) and he cleaned us up. He's really fast, a strong, capable player and so powerful on an edge."

Alex Copelin has signed on with the Noosa Pirates.

Winkler said other players with experience at first grade and state level have "agreed to terms" but weren't formalised yet.

The seasoned coach, who moved to the club following success at Maroochydore in 2018, has high hopes for his new look Pirates in 2020.

Last year he took the reigning wooden spooners to an unlikely finals berth.

"We probably shouldn't have made the finals, we got there, but we limped in," he said.

"It showed though, that we now know what it takes and can build on that effort.

"There's plenty of talent coming through as well."

Noosa will start to ramp up pre-season training In mid-January.