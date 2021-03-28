States restrict Queensland travellers

Brisbane's coronavirus situation has sparked changes to travel guidelines and restrictions around the country.

On Saturday, Queensland health authorities detected another case of community transmission linked to a Stafford man who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday.

A list of venues visited by the man can be found here.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Saturday health officials had upgraded Mamma's Italian Restaurant, at 69 Redcliffe Parade, Redcliffe, to a high-risk venue, given the first positive case was there from 12.30pm to 3.10pm on Sunday.

Mamma's Italian waterfront restaurant at Redcliffe has been listed by Queensland Health as a high-risk venue. Photo: Steve Pohlner

The following applies to travellers entering other states and territories from Queensland:

Western Australia

Anyone arriving in Western Australia from Queensland must self-isolate for 14 days or until a negative result, under interim border controls introduced on Saturday.

Travellers need to be tested for COVID within 48 hours of arrival from Queensland.

If a traveller from Queensland has visited a high-risk location in Brisbane or Moreton Bay, they must get a COVID test on arrival and on day 11, while self-isolating for a full 14 days, regardless of the result.

New South Wales

NSW Health has urged anyone who has been in the Brisbane or Moreton Bay region in the past 14 days to complete a passenger declaration form.

That includes confirming whether you have visited any high-risk venues as listed on QLD Health's website.

Anyone who has attended a high-risk venue should not enter NSW.

If you are already in NSW and have attended a high-risk venue, you must immediately self isolate and call NSW Health.

If you have been in Brisbane or Moreton Bay council areas in the past 14 days, but did not attend the listed venues, monitor for symptoms and check the QLD Health for updates.

Victoria

Brisbane and Moreton Bay have since been labelled as 'orange zones' under Victoria's traffic light travel permit system, meaning anyone entering the state from those areas must immediately self-isolate for 72 hours on arrival.

They must also get a COVID-19 test and stay isolated until a negative result is returned.

South Australia

South Australia has not introduced any travel restrictions for those entering from Queensland.

Anyone who has arrived in the state from Brisbane or Moreton Bay is urged to get tested for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolate until they receive a negative result. They are also advised to get tested on days five and 13 of their arrival.

SA premier Steven Marshall. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Morgan Sette

Tasmania

Tasmania has closed its border to anyone who has visited the exposure sites outlined by Queensland Health, unless approved as an essential traveller.

Anyone who is already in the state and visited any of the locations is asked to self-isolate and contact the public health line.

ACT

Anyone who's been in Brisbane or Moreton Bay council areas anytime from March 11 is urged to get tested and isolate until you have a negative result.

This does not include people who have transited through the Brisbane Airport only.

From noon on Sunday, anyone entering or already in the ACT who's been in Greater Brisbane on or after March 11 must complete an online declaration form within the following 24 hours.

Those who've been in a close contact exposure location need to quarantine for 14 days, get tested and call ACT Health.

People who've been in a casual exposure location need to get tested, isolate until they have a negative result and call ACT Health.

Northern Territory

Anyone who has arrived in the Northern Territory from Queensland since March 20 needs to be tested for COVID-19.

Originally published as States restrict Queensland travellers