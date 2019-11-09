Statewide fire emergency declared

FIRE EMERGENCY: Traffic was diverted on Cooroy Noosa Rd this evening at a fast moving bushfire caused the evacuation of homes in Cooroibah and Tewantin.

AN INDEFINITE state of fire emergency has been declared across Noosa Shire and 41 other local government areas in Queensland, following a period of significantly heightened fire weather conditions expected to continue into next week.

The State of Fire Emergency prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, and bans certain activities that can cause fires to ignite.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said fire crews were battling multiple blazes and all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinder box-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“This declaration is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.”

Mr Wassing said the declaration overrode all existing permits to light fire, sugar cane burning notifications, and banned fireworks, and the lighting of any outdoor cooking fires.

“The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors,” he said.

“The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.

“The declaration also gives QFES the authority to draw on private resources, such as plant and equipment, to assist in firefighting or preparation.”

Mr Wassing said substantial penalties could be issued to those who breached the declaration.

“The penalties for contravening this declaration are serious – a fine of up to $3,336 or two years imprisonment,” he said.

“Our crews are doing a fantastic job protecting lives and property, and we ask that Queenslanders continue to do their part to prevent fires starting and spreading.”

Mr Wassing urged Queenslanders to remain vigilant and continue to follow the advice of authorities.

“Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches,” he said.

“People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.

“Bushfire prevention is a community effort, so it is essential people report fires and to Triple Zero immediately.”

The declaration will be in effect until revoked.

Local government areas included in the State of Fire Emergency:

QFES North Coast Region:

Bundaberg Regional

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire

Fraser Coast Regional

Gympie Regional

Noosa Shire

North Burnett Regional

South Burnett Regional

Sunshine Coast Regional

QFES South Eastern Region:

Gold Coast City

Ipswich City

Lockyer Valley Regional

Logan City

Scenic Rim Regional

Somerset Regional

QFES Brisbane Region:

Brisbane City

Moreton Bay Regional

Redland City

QFES South Western Region:

Southern Downs Region

Goondiwindi Regional

Toowoomba Regional

Western Downs Regional

QFES Central Region:

Banana Shire

Gladstone Regional

Rockhampton Regional

Central Highlands Regional

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire

Livingstone Shire

Isaac Regional

Mackay Regional

Blackall Tambo Regional

QFES Northern Region:

Whitsunday Regional

Burdekin Shire

Townsville City

Hinchinbrook Shire

Charters Towers Regional

Flinders Shire