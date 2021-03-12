Stats guru reveals surprising final SuperCoach squad

There has been a slight structural change to my first draft KFC SuperCoach team, while I have also spun the magnets and rejigged several of the rookies after watching the AAMI Community Series.

As always, the only caveat to this team are the Round 1 teams and who actually gets selected, especially from a rookie perspective.

>> REGISTER NOW AND START PICKING YOUR KFC SUPERCOACH TEAM!

There big omission is Zac Williams who will now serve a one-game suspension, while I have also parted ways with Tom Green, even though I'm still bullish about his prospects for 2021.

I have held Jake Lloyd and Clayton Oliver who both missed the AAMI Community series with a knee injury and soreness respectively. Both should be fit for Round 1.

It's time to register for Australia's best fantasy footy game - KFC SuperCoach. Register now at supercoach.com.au

Fantast Freako's unique final team.

DEFENDERS

Structure:Three premiums, one mid-priced and four rookies.

The suspension to Zac Williams has paved the way for Tom Stewart to come into my team. A trusty SuperCoach asset, Stewart has always delivered when I have owned him and I'm very content having him in my team.

Hayden Young gets the nod ahead of Isaac Cumming at D4 at this stage, but this really is a genuine 50/50 call. Lachie Jones and Thomas Highmore remain, while Kieren Briggs and Jacob Koschitzke have forced their way into the team after outstanding performances over the weekend. Briggs may still lose that No.1 ruck spot to Matt Flynn, but as a DPP, he does add some flexibility. Koschitzke could be a SuperCoach gem, especially if he hits the scoreboard as he did against the Kangaroos.

Tom Stewart is as dependable as they come. Picture: Alison Wynd

MIDFIELDERS

Structure:Three premiums, three mid-priced and five rookies.

There has been a subtle tweak in the midfield from a structure point of view. I have taken Patrick Dangerfield out and moved him into the forwards, but Lachie Neale, Clayton Oliver and Patrick Cripps remain in my team for now.

I have also made several key changes, adding Tim Taranto, Tom Phillips and Dyson Heppell to the team. Taranto is underpriced, while Phillips only costs $51,200 more than Tom Green. Heppell looked excellent in his new role in defence as well - winning a team-high 10 intercept possessions against the Cats.

Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden are poised to debut in Round 1, as are Connor Downie and Tom Powell. The mature-aged Anthony Scott is also a chance, but even if he misses out, he could be handy as a floating doughnut in the early rounds.

Tom Phillips is a surprise inclusion in Freako’s team. Picture: AAP

RUCKS

Structure:Two premiums and one rookie.

The injury to Braydon Preuss has taken the decision out of my hands - it has to be Max Gawn and Brodie Grundy in the rucks. The big change here is to the bench, as I have taken out young Docker, Josh Treacy and replaced him with Matt Flynn. Flynn missed the clash against Sydney with an ankle injury, but he's still the frontrunner for the vacant ruck spot at the Giants and if he does get the nod - a considerable price rise is on the horizon.

Should Flynn miss out, I'll start with Lloyd Meek on the bench.

FORWARDS

Structure:Two premiums and six rookies.

With a plethora of sub $270,000 forwards putting their hands up for selection, I have restructured the forward-line as a way to accommodate these potential bargains. The injured Rowan Marshall comes out, as has Dayne Zorko. Josh Dunkley is the only other premium in the forwards alongside Dangerfield, and after his performance against Melbourne - he's going nowhere.

Jack Ziebell remains in the side after his 100-point haul against the Hawks, while I have opted to bring in Joe Daniher, Tyler Brockman, Chad Warner and Alec Waterman. Daniher has ticked every box this pre-season, while Brockman is one of several young Hawks that could play in the early rounds. Warner has somewhat snuck under the radar, but he did debut last season and showed plenty against the Giants in a Mid-Fwd role. Should he miss out, the plan is to start Orazio Fantasia in his place after shifting some money around. Waterman isn't the automatic starter I though he was initially as he only played the second half in the AAMI Community Series, but even if he misses out in Round 1, I have no doubt that he will play at some stage.

Money in the bank: $31,500

Originally published as Stats guru reveals surprising final SuperCoach squad