Stay calm and shop local

Mr Jones & Me at Noosaville is offering "contactless pick up" for customers.

BUSINESSES are trying to adapt to a changing world as coronavirus fears grip the world and Noosa is no exception.

Many restaurants and cafes are focusing on takeaway meals and offering home deliveries, while Bistro C in Hastings St is separating tables and restricting the number of people in the restaurant to 100.

Businesses around town have reported mixed trading results.

While cafes and restaurants have been quiet, the supermarkets have been packed with shoppers desperate to stock up on supplies.

At Gibsons in Noosaville, their cafe trade is down, but retail is going gangbusters, according to John Cook.

“There seem to be very few coffee diners out at the moment, our cafe is down about 40 per cent.

“I don’t know why, we’ve been here 13 years and we have many customers who’ve been coming here every day for a coffee. It’s an institution.”

Mr Cook said the cafe had made several changes such as removing salt and pepper shakers and sugar from tables.

“We have hand sanitiser, the tables are wiped down, the aircon is off, the doors wide open … all the stuff that’s easy to do. All our tables outside are 1.5m apart.”

He urged Noosa to “keep calm and buy a coffee”.

At Harvey Norman Noosaville, breadmakers, fridges and freezers are in demand.

“We are having a run on freezers and small appliances … but we have plenty of stock,” said Rod Ayache.

Mr Ayache said instore hygiene was a priority for staff and customers.

“There is hand sanitiser at every terminal and we have Glen 20 that we spray around terminals, bathrooms, tea rooms and kitchens.”

He said staff who were sick were asked to stay at home, even if it’s “a cough or sniffle”.

“We have one staff member who got back to Australia in time before the (Federal) Government imposed the 14-day self-isolating rule.

“He got back a couple of days prior to that, but he’s self-isolating anyway, just to be safe. We’re not putting anyone at risk.”

Restaurants, such as Mr Jones & Me and Peregian’s Pitchfork Restaurant are offering “contactless pick up” options.

Craig Galea, owner of Pitchfork Restaurant, said there was no need for customers to even get out of their car.

“You can order meals over the phone and staff members will run it out to your car when you arrive,” Mr Galea said.

The restaurateur said it was important to stay open and keep his 30 employees in a job.

He encouraged all Noosa residents to continue to support local business.

Meanwhile, Noosa Council is set to fast-track payments to local suppliers in an effort to inject much needed funds into the local economy.

Community Services director Kerri Contini said: “Council officers are making it easier for local eateries and restaurants to adapt their current licence conditions to offer takeaways and home deliveries.

“Given the circumstances, there’s no need for existing food licence premises to fill out forms or pay any fees, if they wish to offer takeaways and deliveries.”