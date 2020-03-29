Menu
‘Stay home unless you have to go out’

by Rebecca Franks
29th Mar 2020 6:43 PM

Australians have been told not to go out in public with more than one other person while all public spaces including parks, playgrounds, skate parks and outside gyms will be closed from midday tomorrow.

In a press conference this evening, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said states and territories could decide whether to make the strict new rules enforceable but it was strongly advised that "unless it's your household, the family, those that are living at your residence" do not go out with more than one other person.

From tomorrow, all Australians are urged to only go out to shop "for what you need, food and essential supplies", to shop as infrequently as possible, leaving only to attend medical care, exercise and work or education if they were unable to work or learn remotely.

Those over the age of 70 have been told to self-isolate "for their own protection" and not venture out at all unless for emergency medical appointments, shopping for essentials, exercise and are urged to limit contact with as many others as possible.

The same rules apply to those with chronic illness, who are over 60, and indigenous people over the age of 50.

Previously the advice was for the public to restrict gathers to 10 people or less but the Prime Minister said the country had witnessed some "silly behaviour" with Aussies attending parties and flocking to the beach.

"It is not a time for catching up with friends or bumping into people and having a long conversation and maybe drawing a few other friends across to catch up on how is it all going," Mr Morrison said.

"No, you can't do that anymore. That is what we have to stop doing."

- More to come

Originally published as 'Stay home unless you have to go out'

