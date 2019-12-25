Staycation in paradise for locals this Christmas

HOLIDAY FUN: Locals Olivia Pedrana, 9, with Billie Kani, 10, and brother Cash, 5, enjoy playing in the sand during the festive season at Munna Beach. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa

WHILE this time of year is buzzing with happy holiday-makers in Noosa, it’s the locals too who enjoy a “staycation” in their own backyards.

This was the case for these long-time locals who enjoyed soaking up the beauty of Munna Beach.

Olivia Pedrana, 9, along with Billie Kani, 10 and brother Cash, 5, had a ball at Munna Beach as they built sandcastles on Christmas Eve.

Memories of the area back in the 70s were also brought up by Cooroy locals Deb and Leith Drinkwater.

“I remember coming down here in the 1970s and camping on Noosa Sound,” Ms Drinkwater said.

“Back then all this area was full of mangroves and swamp.”

Mr Drinkwater also recalls time camping at the Noosa National Park camping ground near Hastings St.

The family will spend Christmas Day by the pool with loved ones from around the Noosa region.