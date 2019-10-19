Staying Offbeat in Eumundi

THE Offbeat Music Festival has released the full line-up for the event, taking place on Saturday, November 2 at The Imperial Hotel Eumundi.

More than 20 bands are scheduled to perform on five stages throughout the day and into the night.

Festival organiser Alice Jones said the festival showcases a wealth of great talent guaranteed to get the groove just right.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming headlining acts from interstate like The Beautiful Girls, Vaudeville Smash and Kallidad, as well as some of Brisbane’s best in bands like Blues Arcadia, Black Rabbit George, Kurilpa Reach and First Beige,” Alice said.

“Of course the Sunshine Coast has produced so many killer bands too, many of which have huge followings beyond our patch of paradise.”

She said local acts featuring on the Offbeat line-up include the one and only OKA, along with amazing performers Ayla, Ruby Gilbert, Fieu, Fragile Animals, Dorah Jacson, Streams, Malia Stirling, Zac Gunthorpe, Tobias, The Crikeys, Alfanant, The Lots, The Rumbrellas, Renny Field and more.

“It’s sensational to have a chance to bring these artists together — and it is going to be hard to decide who to see on the day,” Alice said.

“It’ll be a choose-your-own-adventure of fine tunes and good times in the truly unique venue we have here in The Imperial Hotel and Eumundi Brewery.”

And why Offbeat? Because Alice said the festival promises to be just that.

“A little offbeat, a bit quirky, a little off the beaten track, and a bit of the unexpected,” she said.

“Eumundi as a village, and the Imperial Hotel as a venue, are renowned for seriously great vibes and big doses of creativity — the perfect place for a music festival and an epic day of fun.

“Excitement is building and tickets are selling fast, so we’re encouraging music lovers to get their tickets now to avoid disappointment as we are strictly limited with numbers.”

The festival will take place from noon-late. Festival-goers keen to camp in Eumundi are advised to contact either The Eumundi Showgrounds on 5442 7224 or Eumundi RV Stopover on 0412 566 671.

NOTE: The festival is an 18+ event.

TICKETS: $85 from The Imperial Hotel Eumundi (5442 8811) or through Oztix (+booking fee).