Steals water, pulls knife: Bizarre Asian restaurant robbery
A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after the break and enter of a Coast restaurant early this morning.
Just after midnight police were called to an Asian restaurant on Ann St at Nambour where a man had smashed a window and stole two bottles of water from inside.
Police said when another man approached the offender and confronted him, the offender pulled out a knife and threatened him before running away.
Police found the man and took him into custody.
He was charged with enter premises to commit an indictable offence, possession of a knife and robbery whilst armed.
He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.