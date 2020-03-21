Stefanovic fronts new Sky News’ COVID-19 channel

Respected TV journo Peter Stefanovic is among team for Sky News COVID-19. Picture: Toby Zerna

Sky News is launching a new 24-hour-a-day news channel dedicated to covering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Launching on Monday at 6am, the new channel - called Sky News COVID-19 - will feature Australian and global news related to the health emergency.

It will be broadcast via Foxtel's Channel 604, as well as on Sky News channels 103 and 600, and online via skynews.com.au.

The channel will feature press conferences from governments and health authorities around the world, live and in full, as well as in-depth government announcements.

Laura Jayes, co-anchor of Sky News' First Edition, said the new around-the-clock service reflected a demand from viewers.

"People need the facts and the right questions asked to the right people at a time like this. That's exactly what we're providing," Jayes said.

Peter Stefanovic, also a co-anchor of First Edition, described the coronavirus crisis was "one of the biggest stories of our time".

"It's something that doesn't just affect Australia, but the entire world," Stefanovic said. "With so much to know, it's important we get all of it to air and this extra channel will help us do that to keep viewers across every breaking detail."

Sky News Australia chief executive Paul Whittaker said the new channel would give viewers "accurate and timely information".

"As the country faces this unprecedented health epidemic, Australians require up-to-date information from a trusted source," Whittaker said.

"Working alongside our Sky News channel, Sky News COVID-19 will provide Australians with access to in-depth, around-the-clock long-form press conferences and government announcements from Australia and around the world to stay informed."

Sky News COVID-19 will also be made available for free across skynews.com.au and News Corp's masthead websites.

It will feature Sky News presenters Stefanovic and Jayes, along with Kieran Gilbert, Annelise Nielsen, Tom Connell, Ashleigh Gillon, Andrew Clennell and Ticky Fullerton, and others.

