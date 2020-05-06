Menu
Stefanovic’s baby heads home

by Sally Coates
6th May 2020 12:48 PM
Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic's newborn baby girl Harper May is headed home for the first time after her birth on Friday night.

First time mum Jasmine, 36, posted a picture of her new bub bundled up in a car seat, hospital tags still on and with a content looking smile on her face.

"Home bound with Harper May," Jasmine wrote. "My heart is full".

Jasmine and Karl Stefanovic. Picture: @jasyarby/Instagram
Lara Worthington, nee Bingle, was among the many friends to congratulate the pair, writing: "Magic".

Harper May, the first child for the married couple and the fourth for Karl, 45, was born at Royal North Shore hospital on Friday night weighing 2.9kg.

The pair were relatively private about the pregnancy but in the lead up to the birth excitement clearly got the best of them, with Mara and Mine shoe designer Jasmine sharing a happy snap on Instagram on Thursday declaring "the countdown is on".

Jasmine Stefanovic's Instagram of baby, Harper May Stefanovic, on her way home. Source: Instagram
Stefanovic was on air on the Today show the morning of the birth before driving from Nine's Willoughby studios to the couple's rented four-bedroom home in Castlecrag and then on to the hospital.

The excitement has clearly continued into the first days of Harper May's life, with Karl sharing his first snap with his fourth child on Monday night, gushing in his caption:

"Harper May, may your life be filled with as much love as I feel. My children. My family. My wife. My life."

Real life will of course hit now that the couple, who have been married almost 18 months, are heading home with their new little human in tow.

Karl will be taking time off the Today show with David Campbell filling in alongside Allison Langdon.

Karl Stefanovic's latest pic of he and wife Jasmine's new baby daughter Harper May lying on his chest. Source: Instagram
Originally published as Stefanovic's baby heads home

The couple have welcomed the arrival of a baby girl, Harper May.
