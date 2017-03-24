'Stella' effort by teenage musician

LOCAL TALENT: Stella McCloskey has just released her first EP.

A LOVER, Yet a Sinner (for all who came to listen): That's the intriguing title of 16-year-old Stella McCloskey's recently released debut album.

Stella has written and composed all the songs on the recording.

A passionate songwriter, the Year 12 Noosa District High student said she hopes to become a musician after leaving school.

"I'd love to be a musician and play to people every night,” Stella said.

"I really love how you can express yourself with creative things - you can create what you want.”

In the past 18 months, Stella has recorded the majority of songs at home.

"I recorded five tracks at home and Paranoid I recorded at school,” Stella said.

"It's really nice to have their support and to have access to the equipment.”

Stella said the album name described "a lover, as in someone who tries to be the best person they can be yet sometimes they get upset and are a sinner”.

"I think I do try to be the kindest I can but sometimes you can't because you are not feeling the best.”

Stella said she had played music since she was young and recorded many tracks before realising she had enough for an EP.

"I've been playing music for a while and releasing to SoundCloud and decided it had been long enough to indulge in that,” Stella said.

She spends between one and four hours every day playing music and said it was sometimes hard juggling school and music.

"I'm very tired but it's fine - you gotta keep the parents happy,” she said.

Stella said her friends and other musicians had been very supportive of her releasing an album.

To hear Stella's music, search for Stella McCloskey on soundcloud.com or visit her Facebook page facebook.com/ stellamccloskeymusic.

You can also catch Stella performing live every Saturday when she busks at the Eumundi Markets.