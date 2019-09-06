Step up for Katie Rose

Here's a chance to step up and step out for Katie Rose Cottage.

WALK tall for Katie Rose on Sunday, September 29, and your every step will support the vital services the Doonan Hospice provides free for people needing specialist end-of life care.

Cost per person is $10 and registrations have now opened for the inaugural Walk on Gympie Terrace, starting at Pirate Park, near the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club, then to T Boat Hire and return.

“We’re planning a gentle walk,” Katie Rose chairman, Carol Raye, told Noosa News which is sponsoring the event.

“We’ll have a sausage sizzle and a coffee van so people can enjoy a snack by the river.

“We’re also inviting walkers to ask their friends and local businesses to support them and sponsorship forms are available.”

Ms Raye said the hospice was a fully accredited, 24/7 free service for Noosa and the Sunshine Coast community. The annual cost of running it was about $1.2 million.

“After a recent productive meeting with the Health Minister, Dr Stephen Miles, arranged by our local MP Sandy Bolton, we are now working with Queensland Health on a State Government Funding Agreement.

“We thank the Minister for his commitment and recognition but in addition to Government support, the income from our four Op shops, and the work of our 250 volunteers, we still need to raise more money to maintain our quality, specialist end-of life service.

“We are putting in place new fundraising initiatives and the Walk for Katie Rose is one of them.

“We are very grateful to Noosa News for its sponsorship. We now ask the public, community groups and local businesses to ‘step up’ as well,” Ms Raye said.

Register now for the Walk for Katie Rose on Sunday, September 29, at https://katierosecottage.org.au/events or phone 5471 1468