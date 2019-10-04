Stepping out for Katie Rose Hospice for fundraiser

SOME came to remember loved ones, some to enjoy a walk in the sunshine by Noosa River and all came because they appreciate the quality, specialist care Katie Rose Hospice gives to the terminally ill of Noosa and the Sunshine Coast.

On Sunday, September 29 the Doonan hospice staged its inaugural Walk on Gympie Terrace.

Sponsored by Noosa News, it was a happy day with a sausage sizzle, coffee van and plants for sale from the hospice garden.

Some people walked from Pirate Park to T-Boat Hire and back. Others just strolled with their children — some in pushers — and pets, all carrying paper forget me nots — the symbol for Katie Rose and its message to cherish the memory of loved ones who have passed away.

Close to 200 people turned up to pay their $10 to do the Walk, two of them being Lorraine Roberts, and Pamela Wilson, both of Noosa Springs.

For Lorraine it was a time of remembrance for a friend who passed away at Katie Rose recently, “What Katie Rose did for her was wonderful.”

Anne Deans, of Cotton Tree, (pictured at right) came in her wheelchair with pet pup, Mazjeek.

Anne is long-time contributor to the Katie Rose Op Shop at Maroochydore. “I have a lot of friends who volunteer in the shop.”

Katie Rose chairperson Carol Raye said she was “absolutely thrilled with the number of walkers on such a gorgeous day”.

“We provide a 24/7 end-of-life palliative care service which is free to all on the Coast and our need for funds is vital.

“Our costs are $1.2 million a year and, although we have some money from the State Government, income from our Op Shops and donations, we still need to hold fundraising events like this.

“This has been an exciting and successful first Walk for us and we will be back again next year.”