Stepping out for Katie Rose will add a spring to your step …

Katie Rose volunteers are looking forward to for the hospice Walkathon.

IT’S spring and an enthusiastic group of Katie Rose hospice volunteers had one in their step at Gympie Tce on Tuesday.

Noosa River was at its sparkling best when the walkers, led by one of the organisers of the Walk for Katie Rose, Judy Shorland, met for a photo shoot at Pirate Park near the Noosa Yacht and Rowing Club.

“We’re holding the Walkathon on Sunday, September 29, and it’s going to be a fantastic day,” she told Noosa News which is sponsoring the event.

‘We will start at Pirate Park then to T Boat Hire and return. It will be a leisurely walk of nearly 4kms.

“This is the first time we have had an event like this as a fundraiser.

“It will be a lovely social morning. We’ll have a sausage sizzle and a coffee van. Our gardeners will also have plants to sell.

“We are asking people to not only to walk with us but to invite friends and local businesses to support them by becoming sponsors.”

This fundraiser is vital for Katie Rose — a fully accredited, 24/7 and free end-of-life service for Noosa and the Sunshine Coast community.

To help with its annual running costs of $1.2 million, it relies on the work of its 250 volunteers, one of whom is Heather Miles who with dog Max was with the group at Pirate Park on Tuesday.

She works at the Tewantin Op shop and was a nurse for 50 years, much of that time working in palliative care in Gympie and Noosa.

For her the Doonan hospice is “a wonderful building and an important place where people at their end of their life can be cared for with dignity and quality, specialist service.”

She and Max will be walking on September 29.

“I think everyone should support it,” said Heather.

Cost per person is $10.

Register now for the Walk for Katie Rose at https://katierosecottage.org.au/events or phone 5471 1468.

So why not get your walking boots on and step right up to help out one of the area’s favourite causes?