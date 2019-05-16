Stepping through pages of history

OFFERED to the market for the very first time is this exceptional property Ferndale, a gracious 105-year-old Queenslander.

Home to three generations of a pioneering Diddillibah family and tucked away on a glorious 8.42ha (20-acre) parcel of land with lush rainforest creating privacy and sanctuary.

357 Diddillibah Road, Diddillibah

Built in 1913, the original home was just four rooms with verandas, before extensions post-World War Two and in the early 1950s created extra space for the next generations of family.

High-set, the home is in mostly original condition, and is complete with three bedrooms, one bathroom, separate toilet, large eat-in kitchen, front veranda, separate living rooms, laundry and storage/parking space under.

The home is in need of renovation and restoration to fully restore it to its former glory and make it shine again.

It is comfortable and liveable whilst undertaking the project, and has classic features of this era such as high ceilings, VJ walls, timber floorboards (under coverings) and gorgeous original windows.

There is the quintessential Queensland design of reversed framework on the verandas. You feel the sense of history walking from room to room, and form an understanding of what life was like for the pioneers of the area.

The acreage is absolutely pristine, mostly rainforest with an expansive cleared area around the home.

The driveway into the property is pure magic, as you meander your way in through the majestic trees.

Originally it was part of a much larger parcel of land; 160 acres was selected in 1884 and the family grew many different crops including citrus, pineapples, sugar cane, beans and strawberries. They also generated additional income through the harvesting of timber.

Located east of the Bruce Highway, just a short drive to private schools, and fifteen minutes to Maroochydore CBD, beaches and the airport, in a dress-circle acreage belt with some of the Coast's finest acreage properties Ferndale can also add location to its appeal.

This is an exceptional offering and opportunity, and being a deceased estate must and will be sold.

https://media.apnarm.net.au/media/pdf/midweek_ofi_section_-_may_16_2019_-_2_pages-uvigvvfcpchm2hvxas2.pdf

357 DIDDILLIBAH ROAD, DIDDILLIBAH

Bed 3

Bath 1

Car 2

Agent: Mitch Rowe at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0418 456 176

Features: Historic 105-year-old Queenslander in elevated, private setting. Ready for renovation and restoration. All-weather driveway through forested areas

Area: 8.42 ha

Price: Auction on site Saturday, May 25, at 11am

Inspection: Saturday 1-1.45pm