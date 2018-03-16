Still Alive! for a place on beach

ALIVE! AND KICKING: Noosa Alive is looking to stay on Main Beach..

A LOOMING contest between two major cultural and food festivals to secure a prime annual Noosa Main Beach site may have been defused by councillors.

Council last night at its ordinary meeting voted on a proposal to scrap a staff recommendation to allow only one cultural/food event on Noosa Main Beach east.

However council insiders were expecting further debate and possible amendments last night.

The new recommendation is for seven tourism and eight community events in keeping with current levels.

And that would be much to the relief of Noosa Alive! cultural festival organisers who feared that they would have to make way for the Noosa Food & Wine Festival.

Noosa Alive! president Johanne Wright said her group was not concerned about the council moving to impose event restrictions as part of a Main Beach events policy.

"However, we were concerned that the proposed policy had just either one cultural or food and wine could be held on that Noosa Main Beach edge, when there is two of us that are currently using the beach,” Ms Wright said.

"And so we felt concerned that it would not allow us the opportunity to be able to use the beach in the future.

"We look forward to working ahead to 2019 - if it had been a different outcome I would have been a bit upset. We were very happy that (the proposed) change was made.”

Ms Wright said Noosa Alive! would "always be very sensitive that amenity is protected” and there were no undue impacts to locals.

She said Noosa Alive! returned to the beach this year after being there for a few days every year in its early days.

"We got fantastic feedback from everybody about how wonderful it was,” she said.

The recommendation is for 14 community events to be allowed per year at Main Beach west, which maintains the status quo.

Applications for food or cultural events for this western side would be considered on a case-by-case basis by the council, in consultation with Tourism Noosa, the Hastings Street Association and other relevant stakeholders, having regard to likely impacts on others.