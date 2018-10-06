Still 'cooking with gas' after 50 years

A PROUD Frank Bickle Senior would be the first to congratulate his grandson Bruce and wife Daphne for a 50-year marriage that is still cooking with gas.

The Bickles have helped Noosa build its strong foundations, having operated Bickles Hardware until the early 1980s and still going strong today as Noosa Gas Sales & Service.

And when Daphne started working at the hardware store in Pelican Street as a 15-year-old, she had no idea it would lead on to a golden wedding anniversary on October 5, built on strong family bonds.

And the business is still on the fast-burn thanks to four generations.

Frank Senior, having started the business from the ground up more than 80 years ago, then handed over to Bruce's father, Frank Junior, before he and brother Des took over the daily running.

Daphne and Bruce's daughter Deb, who works in the gas business with her brother Chris, said her parents first met at Tewantin primary school.

"Obviously nothing romantic there. They went to Cooroy High School as well, however dad was at Pomona campus as he was the year above mum. She was in the original class that went through at Cooroy High School (Noosa District State High),” Deb said.

"Dad started working there to take over the family business and this is where they started dating.”

After their wedding bells, the couple built in Tewantin on Cooroy Noosa Road, living in a house next door to their present home.