Still many miles ahead for Barry

Singer songwriter Barry Charles, who turned 70 last week, will again play the Noosa Come Together Festival on Sunday. Reflected Image PRoductions

WHEN The Who's Roger Daltrey sang in 1965 "I hope I die before I get old”, he wasn't channelling Barry Charles.

Coast music icon Charles, who turned 70 last week, will have to be "carried off the stage” before he stops performing.

Recovering from a huge weekend birthday bash, last Tuesday he told Noosa News he had plenty more to give.

"It as a big party with 300 people; it was overwhelming,” he said.

He was also celebrating the completion of his first 'album', On the Edge, in 10 years.

"I'm really proud of it; it's an EP of five songs,” Charles said.

"I've dedicated one song to Alvin Lee (former Ten Years After guitarist who passed away in 2013) with whom I played overseas.

"And I've dedicated another to [local late muso] Matthew Hutchinson, who always gave me good advice.”

Reflecting on 40 years as a full-time musician, Charles said it really only clicked when he moved to the Sunshine Coast.

"My parents wanted me to work in their company as a shoe designer in Melbourne.

'"It's a lot more secure', they said.”

"But these were the days of the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, rock and roll.

"That took me away from the 'secure job'. People still ask me 'What's your day job?'.”

Charles would follow in the steps of BB King and [Luciano] Pavarotti, he said.

"When you have a gift to sing, it's good for you - it makes people happy.

"I won't stop until they carry me off the stage. It's part of my DNA.

"It brought me to the Sunshine Coast. I've seen so many good venues come and go.”

Charles, who was diagnosed with polio at 15 months old, is feeling the ageing pinch a bit, and starting to rely on a walking stick he hasn't used for years.

"I've been off the sticks for last 15 years but it's creeping back; it's hard work on the good leg,” he said.

"With post-polio myelitis you get tiredness, depression.

"But my wife of 34 years looks after me so well as far as that's concerned.”

And he's as keen as ever to play, to tour, to entertain - and one of his favourite annual gigs is at Noosa's Come Together Festival on June 9 and 10.

"I've done the last three festivals in a row,” Charles said.

The festival's income has gone toward the 2017 Disability Sailing program, plus Riding for the Disabled and the Disability Surfing Association, and Charles' own early life experiences in Melbourne underscore his enthusiasm for such causes.

"About 400,000 people were affected by polio in Australia in the '50s,” Charles said..

"I was in hospital for about four years -it was contagious - I only saw my family once a month.

"[And] it was hard at school with calipers.”

He's a Coast boy now, through and through.

"Coming to Noosa from Melbourne was a real mind-blowing experience,” he said.

Barry Charles will appear on the Come Together Festival's Main Stage on Sunday at 12.40pm.