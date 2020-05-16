Still no joy for those who want to keep fit at the NAC

Noosa Aquatic Centre is no redy to reopen just yet.

THOSE fitness fans going cold turkey from the Noosa Aquatic Centre still have a bit of wait on their hands.

The NAC closed back in March due to the COVID-19 health shutdowns and the latest Noosa Council advice this popular facility will remain closed for at least the next four weeks.

Noosa COVID Response Taskforce chair Kerri Contini said the decision has been taken due to ueensland Health’s restrictions of a maximum of 10 people per pool.

Ms Contini said this “isn’t practical and would place a substantial financial burden on ratepayers”.

“Re-opening the facility during the winter months would trigger significant costs relating to heating and staffing the pools,” she said.

“These costs are hard to justify in light of the limited use permitted under stage 1 of the Queensland Government’s roadmap to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

“The roadmap provides a general framework and although public pools are allowed to open from Saturday (today), council considers it financially responsible and appropriate to wait until further restrictions are lifted,” she said.

Ms Contini said council is committed to opening its public facilities “when the right balance can be struck between safety, access and financial responsibility”.