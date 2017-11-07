Still number 1 in the aqua charts

GOOD REPORT: Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie with Sunshine Beach High School Environmental Leaders Gemma Ogilvie and Hayley Hammond, at the Bribie Island launch of the Healthy Waterways Report Card.

NOOSA'S waterways remain supreme among their southeast Queensland peers, retaining their A-minus rating in the latest Healthy Waterways Report Card for 2017.

And the good news for the Sunshine Coast generally is the Pumicestone Passage and its unique wetlands have seen a major improvement to jump up to equal first with Noosa.

That said, Maroochy and Mooloolah waterways have slumped further, each sliding from B to B-minus.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie, who represented Noosa at the Report Card event at Bribie Island, said Noosa's continued rating was due to past and ongoing efforts to maintain and hopefully improve river health and biodiversity.

"Grassroots community effort decades ago saved Noosa River's catchment in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park from the impacts of mining, forestry and mass development,” Cr Wilkie said.

"And this at a time when such economic drivers were deemed to be not only necessary but inevitable.”

Noosa's sediment run-off of some 16,300 tonnes was high - but the Maroochy River system measured a whopping 27,900 tonnes, while the Mooloolah River system only shed 6600 tonnes.

Mayor Tony Wellington, who was unable to attend the Bribie event due to a funeral attendance, said the higher run-off from Noosa was due to a number of factors, including its passage through shallow lakes, but the Keep It In Kin Kin program would reduce it.