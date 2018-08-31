Still plenty of fizz after five decades of wedded bliss

LOVE was still very much in the air when Tewantin residents George and Annis Pertot, marked their Golden Wedding Anniversary on the last Tuesday at the Tewantin-Noosa RSL.

George and Annis married at Glenroy, Victoria in 1968, after first meeting while working at the Tarax lemonade factory.

Their wedding day set the scene for what was to be a busy 50 years of marriage; they boarded a cruise ship immediately after their wedding reception, waving goodbye to wedding guests as they set sale on a three-week honeymoon.

Living outside of Melbourne, they worked long hours in a variety of jobs while raising three sons, Rod, Richard and Mark.

When their adult sons all ventured north and established themselves in Queensland, George and Annis followed.

They settled in Tewantin in 1997, where they took on active roles as grandparents and members of the Tewantin community.

George and Annis also celebrated their anniversary with family at Bistro C in Hastings Street last Saturday.