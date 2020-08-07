Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.
Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.
News

Stillbirth faker back in Bay court

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY BAY mother, who was sentenced earlier this week, for lying about having a still birth, was back in court today.

On Monday she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years for trying to pervert the course of justice.

She had pretended she couldn't attend court because she had lost a baby and even produced a false medical certificate.

Once again with her children in tow, Ashleigh Rowley appeared in the Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on seven charges.

The mother of three had one charge of stealing dismissed but is still facing a range of others including fraud and unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

The case was adjourned until September 3 while the 30-year-old waited for legal aid.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

court fccourt fccrime hervey bay court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passenger’s sleepless nights after infected Coast flight

        Premium Content Passenger’s sleepless nights after infected Coast flight

        Health A Coast woman who flew with an infected passenger has raised concerns about not being contacted by health authorities.

        No trash talk: Council comes clean on local services

        Premium Content No trash talk: Council comes clean on local services

        News It’s been a big 12 months, with raging bushfires and an ongoing health pandemic.

        SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival

        Premium Content SHUT OUT: Tourism operators battle for survival

        Business A tourism operator is devastated as he and his industry brace for the 1am Saturday...

        'Show some respect': Vandals target iconic mural

        Premium Content 'Show some respect': Vandals target iconic mural

        Crime Owen Cavanagh's surf mural hit by graffiti vandalism