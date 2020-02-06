Stinky job to ‘bog down’ tourist strip

Sewer cleaning may cause delays in Hastings St during February.

ONE of Noosa's busiest tourist strips is facing traffic disruptions next week as Unitywater crews inspect and clean local sewer mains.

Is vital maintenance works is scheduled for Hastings St between Noosa Dr and Claude Batten Dr, and on Park Road from Little Cove Rd to the end of the road reserve on Tuesday and Wednesday February 11 and 12.

Visitors and motorists can expect traffic delays between the hours of 6am and 6pm on both days the water utility crews carry out pressure-cleaning and CCTV inspection of the sewer mains, one section at a time.

Unitywater spokesman Rhett Duncan said this preventative maintenance was important to prepare Noosa's sewers for the thousands of visitors that flock to the tourist magnet every year.

"We want to make sure that the sewerage network is in top operating condition for the peak times to handle all those extra flushes," Mr Duncan said.

"We have consulted with various stakeholders and Noosa Council to find a date and time for the works that was least disruptive for visitors and business owners alike.

"They've been very supportive, and we thank them for working with us."

This work is part of Unitywater's commitment to maintaining infrastructure and providing reliable and safe water and sewerage services for its community.

Unitywater carried out similar maintenance at this same site in October 2017.