Stink over lack of a loo block

A NOOSA lobby group is pushing on with efforts to have a public toilet block installed on Noosa North Shore as they fear portable toilets are still being emptied into sand dunes.

The Noosa Shire Residents' and Ratepayers' Association has written previously to the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service asking for toilets to be installed along Teewah Beach to help fix "some of the potential health and waste issues”.

NSRRA president Adrian Williams was told the dynamic foreshore prevented the installation of ablution facilities from being an appropriate solution.

Mr Williams conceded that, in wild weather, permanent beach-side toilets could be washed away but he believed a suitable alternative site existed at Third Cutting.

"Why not build a toilet block and put it there or is there a park or something in Teewah where you could put a septic (toilet),” he asked.

"We've heard that some people take a portable potty all right but, as soon as they've finished with it, they empty it in the sand dunes.

"It's got the same negative effect.”

Environment Minister Dr Stephen Miles wrote to the NSRRA, saying Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers recognised these concerns and had been "actively investigating strategies to effectively manage waste”.

"QPWS's preferred approach is to educate campers to bring their own portable toilets,” Dr Miles said.

"QPWS officers have recently met with representatives from the Noosa Shire Council to discuss plans to provide a portable toilet dumping facility near the Third Cutting on Teewah Beach,” he said.