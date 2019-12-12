Menu
Councillor Brian Stockwell is delighted to have stricter signage controls.
Stockwell running again to protect plan

Peter Gardiner
12th Dec 2019 6:30 AM
NOOSA Council’s planning and environment committee chairman Councillor Brian Stockwell reckons he has the passion and the experience to help implement the new town plan.

Cr Stockwell, who has announced he is running again at the March election, said he is proud of his role in helping to shape the new scheme to steer the shire into the 2020s.

“This will continue to diversify our economy and enhance the opportunities for young and old alike to pursue meaningful livelihoods locally, without destroying the beautiful, fragile environment that is the reason we live here.”

Council on Wednesday, despite objections from sectors of the community, resolved to send off the new Noosa Plan to the State Government fro review.

“Noosa has some serious challenges ahead that will require passion as well as experience, and above all – an approach that puts our local residents and environment right at the front of every decision we make.”

Cr Stockwell said he was in the frontline in the ’80s and ’90s when council lowered building heights and put an end to over the top development through the Noosa Plan.

He said “just as happened back then” Noosa was facing “threats to our lifestyle” with calls to water down the new Noosa Plan.

“These days most in the industry know and respect the fact that Noosa is ‘different by nature’, but some recently seem to want to turn back the clock,” he said.

“If our coastal and hinterland communities are going to continue to be great places to visit, they must first remain beautiful places to live and work.”

“As I travel around this shire, I am hearing every day that we cannot allow an uncontrolled expansion of car-based tourism, choking our streets and beaches at the expense of those who live here.”

“At the same time, our local neighbourhoods and hinterland towns must retain their character and quiet ambience and not be turned into noisy and overcrowded ‘motel zones’ by the short-term letting juggernaut and outside investors,” he said.

