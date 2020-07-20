Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Darren Jeacocke has recently been inducted into QAL as a contractor
Darren Jeacocke has recently been inducted into QAL as a contractor
News

‘Stoked’: QAL contractor can access site any time now

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Jul 2020 5:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DARREN JEACOCKE was "stoked" when he was inducted as a contractor at Queensland Alumina Limited earlier this month.

Mr Jeacocke, who has been wheelchair-bound for 15 years after a BMX accident, is one of the directors of Queensland Aerial, a drone company which he shares with his brother Cory.

The pair have worked with QAL since 2015 but the recent induction means Darren can be on site at any time.

"If I've ever needed to go on site it's just as a visitor and this just makes it a whole lot more seamless … I can just rock up with the crew and run operations," Mr Jeacocke said.

He said the induction process was pretty easy having been inducted to other industry sites before.

"There's a fair few restrictions … I can't go where stairs or ladders are, wet ground or drop offs," he said.

" (QAL) have made sure I'm safe and whoever is safe with me."

Mr Jeacocke said QAL have always been accommodating to his disability.

"I've always loved dealing with QAL," he said.

"I'll rock up there, and they'll be like 'Hm wheelchair' and they'll always find a way for a problem … They'll build me a ramp if they need too."

Mr Jeacocke was not the first man in a wheelchair to be inducted as a contractor on site, with QAL welcoming a Rio Tinto employee for training sessions in recent years.

QAL Engineering manager Roger Stewardson said QAL supports an inclusive and diverse workforce that's representative of Gladstone's community.

"We embrace opportunities to employ talented, local individuals whose skills and experience deliver competitive advantage to our operations," he said.

"We've worked with Darren in a visitor capacity. We're delighted to welcome him on-board as a regular contractor providing expertise in drone operations."

Mr Jeacocke said he was grateful to QAL and everyone for making the induction possible.

"It's crazy how normal you are treated around here - even I forget sometimes," he said.

"I don't know if it's a small town thing."

darren jeacocke gladstone faces queensland alumina limited
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Park-sharing app boasts a Noosa carpark for $480 a month

        premium_icon Park-sharing app boasts a Noosa carpark for $480 a month

        News The “Uber of carparking” is putting a stop to long searches for a spot. But it comes at a cost.

        Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

        premium_icon Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

        News A woman was trapped in a car after a multi-vehicle crash in Rainbow Beach overnight...

        GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        premium_icon GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        News Beer lovers from near and far enjoyed a nice drop, or two at the grand opening of...

        Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        premium_icon Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        News Unlike the Titans, it was the Sunshine Coast Stadium crowd who got a little too...