Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Stolen car set alight sparks grass fire

by KEAGAN ELDER
5th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A stolen car has been dumped and set on fire, sparking a grass fire.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire near the roundabout of Dalrymple Rd and Thuringowa Dr just after 2pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said no one was inside the burning vehicle. The white Hyundai Tucson was reportedly stolen from Burdell today.

Community Newsletter SignUp
A man inspects the fire at Thuringowa Dr. Photo: Facebook
A man inspects the fire at Thuringowa Dr. Photo: Facebook

 

The car was well alight by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Facebook
The car was well alight by the time firefighters arrived. Photo: Facebook

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters arrived at 2.09pm and extinguished both fires at 2.34pm.

She said the car was well alight by the time firefighters arrived.

Police on scene had to direct traffic, with inbound traffic on Dalrymple Rd blocked for a short period.

No one was injured in the fire.

The burned out car was one of two stolen today. The second vehicle was a white Jeep Cherokee stolen from Mount Louisa.

 

Originally published as Stolen car set alight sparks grass fire

More Stories

arson crime fire stolen car theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        Premium Content BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

        News More than half of the properties at the heart of Rainbow Beach have not changed hands for more than 25 years

        Aged care redesign keeps cockatoos in mind

        Premium Content Aged care redesign keeps cockatoos in mind

        Environment Proposed tree removal sparks online petition to Noosa Council

        Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Premium Content Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

        Weather The Coast is expected to swelter through above average temperatures

        More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Premium Content More safe places for women, kids fleeing home violence

        Community Women who have fled violent homes will have access to more housing