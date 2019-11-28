Stolen horse found in unlikely location

A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

A MISSING horse has been found in the middle of Surfers Paradise after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

Just before noon today police received reports that Sunny, a palomino gelding, had been led away by a man from the Pony Club at Queen Street in Southport.

Owner Lisa Sullings described the situation as "horrific".

She said she was approached by a young man asking to buy her show horse, who she'd owned for the past three years.

"I said 'no, my horse isn't for sale' and he said he really wanted to buy him," she said.

A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.

"I started to show him other horses. He wasn't interested. I started to think it was a bit suss. He didn't know (different types of horses).

"I started to get suspicious so I started asking him questions - his name and mobile number and asking him where he would take the horse."

The man then walked away and Mrs Sullings went back inside.

Minutes later, Sunny was gone, she said.

A council worked spotted the man allegedly taking the horse and called police.

"It was horrific. It was really bad," Mrs Sullings said.

"I was driving around in circles. I was running around in the bush when I got the phone call from police to say they had found him. It was my biggest nightmare."

Officers caught up with Sunny, and the man with him, near the Giant Slingshot in Surfers Paradise.

Mrs Sullings said she was "shocked and amazed" to find Sunny was roaming free in the heart the Glitter Strip.

"You just don't think someone is going to walk your horse through Surfers Paradise," she said.

"I didn't think he'd (the horse) do it. You think you'd know your horse. But now I know I can walk my horse through Surfers Paradise.

"But he's really stressed. You can see he's sweating. He's not happy at all."

Mrs Sullings described the man as an "average" looking person.

She broke down when taking to media, sending a clear message to him.

"I'm not interested in selling my horse," she said.

"Don't come back."

Mrs Sullings was "so thankful" to be reunited with Sunny and thanked the public and police who assisted.

Sunny, who has spent the afternoon being doted on by police, will be returned home in a horse float.

Investigations are ongoing. A man is helping police with their inquiries into the incident.