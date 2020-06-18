Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mustang has been stolen from Battery Hill.
A Mustang has been stolen from Battery Hill.
Crime

Stolen Mustang involved in fuel theft, evade police

lucy rutherford
18th Jun 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUSTANG was stolen after offenders walked into an unlocked Sunshine Coast house on and took the keys.

Officer-in-charge of Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch, Daren Edwards, said the white Mustang was stolen from Battery Hill just after midnight on June 16.

Shortly after, the offenders stole fuel at a 7 Eleven on Nicklin Way, then evaded police where a pursuit was not engaged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police believed the car was now in an unknown location in the Gold Coast, along with another stolen Audi.

He is determined to drill the message into the community that most houses or cars that are entered, with property stolen, have been left unlocked.

“Keys or wallets left on tables in unlocked homes result in the following: the house burgled, wallets/bags/car keys stolen, car stolen, credit card used fraudulently, fuel drive-off in stolen car, evade police offences, drive dangerously etc,” he said.

“This means there are seven offences/investigations already just due to an unlocked house.

“The effect is a compounding one because of lax security and bad habits.”

Similarly, bicycles thefts have been spiking in recent weeks on the Coast.

The stolen bicycles, some around $3500 value are being targeted mostly from underground carparks, mainly in the Caloundra district.

Crime Prevention Unit’s Senior Sergeant Brad Grant is encouraging Coast residents to ensure they are properly securing their bicycles to prevent this from happening.

Cars doing burn outs in Park Lakes, Bli Bli have also become a significant problem as of late.

Nambour Police Acting Sergeant Amanda Duhig said they were requesting for residents to supply information to Nambour Police for any details of vehicles that are continuously doing burn outs in the area between 10pm and midnight.

“Police have been patrolling this area in attempts to locate these vehicle/vehicles,” she said.

scd crime stolen mustang sunshine coast crime rate sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        premium_icon Inskip booking error gives industry false hope

        News Tourism operators have been dealt another blow after an error implied there were around 500 extra spaces available at Inskip Point.

        The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        premium_icon The jobs hardest hit by COVID-19

        Employment One in 15 jobs vanish in COVID-19 lockdowns

        Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        premium_icon Windfall awaits: $653m and 66,000 jobs

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg blasts Queensland border shutdown as windfall awaits

        Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        premium_icon Complete overhaul: Cops in department under LNP plan

        Politics LNP’s plan to overhaul department from the top down