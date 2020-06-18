Stolen Mustang involved in fuel theft, evade police

A Mustang has been stolen from Battery Hill.

A MUSTANG was stolen after offenders walked into an unlocked Sunshine Coast house on and took the keys.

Officer-in-charge of Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch, Daren Edwards, said the white Mustang was stolen from Battery Hill just after midnight on June 16.

Shortly after, the offenders stole fuel at a 7 Eleven on Nicklin Way, then evaded police where a pursuit was not engaged.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said police believed the car was now in an unknown location in the Gold Coast, along with another stolen Audi.

He is determined to drill the message into the community that most houses or cars that are entered, with property stolen, have been left unlocked.

“Keys or wallets left on tables in unlocked homes result in the following: the house burgled, wallets/bags/car keys stolen, car stolen, credit card used fraudulently, fuel drive-off in stolen car, evade police offences, drive dangerously etc,” he said.

“This means there are seven offences/investigations already just due to an unlocked house.

“The effect is a compounding one because of lax security and bad habits.”

Similarly, bicycles thefts have been spiking in recent weeks on the Coast.

The stolen bicycles, some around $3500 value are being targeted mostly from underground carparks, mainly in the Caloundra district.

Crime Prevention Unit’s Senior Sergeant Brad Grant is encouraging Coast residents to ensure they are properly securing their bicycles to prevent this from happening.

Cars doing burn outs in Park Lakes, Bli Bli have also become a significant problem as of late.

Nambour Police Acting Sergeant Amanda Duhig said they were requesting for residents to supply information to Nambour Police for any details of vehicles that are continuously doing burn outs in the area between 10pm and midnight.

“Police have been patrolling this area in attempts to locate these vehicle/vehicles,” she said.