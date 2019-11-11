Menu
Let's all remember our fallen today at 11am.
Stop and be silent to remember our fallen … lest we forget

11th Nov 2019 6:00 AM

A FORMER serving policeman and Noosa’s federal MP is urging locals to honour the Anzac spirit today and pause to observe Remembrance Day.

Llew O’Brien said it was important to observe the traditional minute’s silence “to remember our service men and women who have suffered and died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations”.

He is encouraging everyone in Wide Bay to honour those who have served by wearing a red poppy and paying their respects at 11am.

“Almost two million men and women have proudly worn the uniforms of the Royal Australian Navy, Australian Army and Royal Australian Air Force, to defend our values, secure our freedom and bring peace,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Tragically, more than 102,000 of those men and women died in the pursuit of peace, and their names are today listed on the Australian War Memorial’s Roll of Honour.

“It is through their courage that Australia enjoys security, peace and freedom today.

“I encourage every person in Wide Bay to keep their memory alive, to continue to observe Remembrance Day, and educate the next generation about their service so that these sacrifices are never forgotten and our Defence Force personnel know that their sacrifices are honoured.”

Mr O’Brien will commemorate Remembrance Day at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

llew o'brien rainbow poppy remembrance day
Noosa News

