Stop dragging the chain, it’s time to pay dog and cat rego in SCC

Hugo the bulldog is due for a new registration.

LOCAL cat and dog owners living in the Sunshine Coast Council regions like Peregian Springs, Eumundi and Weyba Downs have until Monday, September 30 to renew their annual pet registrations.

Councillor Jenny McKay said owners must be registered with council each year.

“Registration is an important part of responsible pet ownership,” Cr McKay said.

“There are still around 20,000 registrations yet to be renewed so we are reminding all pet owners to make sure they renew by September 30.

“If you haven’t received a renewal notice, if your pet’s details have changed or you no longer own your pet, you must contact council as soon as possible to update your details and avoid receiving an infringement.”

Significant registration fee discounts apply for dog and cat owners who have had their pets desexed and microchipped with the cost being just $14 or free for pensioners.

There is also the option of a lifetime registration for desexed and microchipped cats that is only $81 with no annual renewal required.

Registration is free for pets under six-months-old.

There are several convenient payment methods available, including online payments via MyCouncil or BPay, over the phone or at a council customer contact centre.

Go to council’s website for payment information.