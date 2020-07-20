Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse
Caroline Mumford and the Ford Ranger XLT she bought to transport horse "Rainbow Thunder" to Hacking events. Photo by Zenio Lapka.
Motoring

Stop horsing around near horse floats

RACQ technical adviser Carri Lucas
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM

All horse lovers will tell you there’s an incredible bond between a horse and their owner. When I need to take my trusty steed, Arrow, to a new place he goes into a float because he trusts me.

But when I’m on the road, often other drivers not only threaten that trust but also our safety.

Arrow’s not fortunate to have airbags and a seatbelt like me, so I do everything I can to make sure he stays safe and up on all four feet during travel. When I’m driving, I allow extra space in front so that any speed adjustments I make are slow and steady — to help him keep his balance in the float. If I have to brake suddenly it won’t only cause him discomfort but it could cause a crash which can seriously injure him, myself and other road users.

It may be frustrating to be stuck behind a slow moving vehicle but when you see a horse float or truck, please be patient. Don’t try to quickly squeeze into that gap in front of them because there could be precious cargo in the back and that extra road space means they can stop safely if needed.

By taking care around horse floats and trucks, you’ll ensure everyone’s safety and our equine friends will be able to trust they’ll get the safe ride they deserve.

horse float motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

        premium_icon Woman trapped in car after Rainbow Beach crash

        News A woman was trapped in a car after a multi-vehicle crash in Rainbow Beach overnight which also left a man and a boy in hospital.

        GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        premium_icon GALLERY: Good times flow at Coast’s newest brewery

        News Beer lovers from near and far enjoyed a nice drop, or two at the grand opening of...

        Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        premium_icon Concerns stadium crowd could burst Coast’s safe COVID bubble

        News Unlike the Titans, it was the Sunshine Coast Stadium crowd who got a little too...

        Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        premium_icon Divisive oyster reefs plan splits council ranks

        News The $2.4 million Noosa River oyster ecosystem restoration project is now a done...