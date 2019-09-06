Stop pining for wonderful woodwork

NATURAL TALENT: Alan Warner with some of his creations.

IF ANYONE is the heart and soul of the Cooroora Woodworkers’ Club, it is Alan Warner.

One of 16 founding members in 1988, Alan remains an enthusiastic stalwart, always involved, always willing to help and a very talented woodworker in his own right.

He can produce a wide variety of intricate, beautifully finished pieces, anything from jewellery boxes to bowling balls.

His work will be on display for this year’s annual Cooroora Woodcraft Show, to be held in the Cooroy Memorial Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 20-21.

Alan said he and his wife Bev’s involvement with the club was a bit of a “love affair”. What he loved most about it was “the companionship and willingness by members to help and share projects and ideas”.

As a Cooroy boy, Alan used to make toys and he did woodworking at high school.

“My first job was at the sawmill where our workshop is now,” he said.

Alan can turn his hand to many different objects of art, toys, keepsakes and myriad other skilled works in timber.

What gives him pleasure is “turning a block of wood into something beautiful”.

He is sure the art of woodworking will survive the technology age.

“I still believe it is a growing art. There is much interest shown at our various demonstrations and we often get new members.”

Alan said the coming show was important, particularly for new members, as “judges can make comment to inspire them to improve their skill”.

“The show is a great way to meet others who are like-minded in different sections of woodwork,” he said.

Now in its 30th year, the Cooroora Woodcraft Show is the sum of many parts, from displays to competitions and demonstrations, as well as quality finished items for sale, timber sales, trade retailers and the “famous” showbags put together by members.

There will be an interclub competition, as well as one for schools and a people’s choice award.

This year a handcrafted solid timber chopping board is the major raffle prize, with tickets just $2.

Entry for the show is also $2, so visitors can hold on to their money to purchase exquisite woodwork art.

The Cooroora Woodcraft Show will be held at Cooroy Memorial Hall, Maple St, from September 20-21. Visit www.cooroorawoodworkersclub.com.