Weather as at Monday 3.40pm Alan Lander

WEATHER UPDATE: A LINE of severe storms is about to hit the hinterland, Tewantin and Noosa.

The storm line was due to hit about 3.55pm Monday.

A severe storm warning has been issued, with hail and damaging winds heading towards Noosa. Michele Sternberg

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500