Storm delivers some handy Noosa falls

Rain over Noosa is always a welcome sight at this dry time of the year.

LAST night’s storm has certainly delivered welcome falls of rain in some parts of the Noosa area and surrounds.

There have been reports of 81mm in the rain gauge at Tewantin overnight while David Knechtli of Noosa Parklands has posted online he’s received 100mm, Jasmine Bird-Soars said Noosa Outlook saw 110mm tumble down and 100mm was recorded at the Noosaville AFL ground. Just across the shire border in Doonan Creek 109mm fell.

One online post from Martin Field of Sunrise Beach said a handy 40mm has fallen on the parched coastal dune areas.

Further north appears to have seen sparser falls with Double Island point recording 9.6mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology has us down for the chance of another storm later today, with a 90 per cent chance for a shower or two.

The max temp is expected to be 22 with winds east to south-easterly 15 to 25km/h.

Fire Danger is now down from very high to rated low-moderate