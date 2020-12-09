Storm owner drops huge Cam Smith hint

Cameron Smith is moving to Queensland and set to retire according to Melbourne Storm part-owner and director Gerry Ryan.

Ryan indicated on Wednesday that the 37-year-old NRL great is likely to hang up the boots over the off-season despite conjecture that he could play on for a rival NRL team like the Gold Coast Titans.

He said Smith was moving to Queensland and was at least done playing at the Storm.

"Cameron hasn't come out and said to us. I think he's holding the meeting at bay," Ryan said on SEN Track on Wednesday.

"So, no, he's played his last game at Melbourne and I think he'll retire.

"He's had lots of offers to be with us in an advisor capacity. I'm sure the (Brisbane) Broncos would like to see him go back.

"He's going to live in Queensland. So, what options up there? AFL clubs will chase him down for leadership roles.

"The great man, I think he's realised it's time to hang the boots up, and what a great career."

Asked further if Smith has played his last game with the Storm, Ryan said: "Not that I have a little bet every now and then, I'd put some money on it."

It comes as Storm chairman Matt Tripp had planned to travel to Queensland to meet with Smith to discuss his future and a potential role with the Storm if he opts to retire.

"I'm hopefully going to see him this weekend," Tripp told NRL.com.

"I haven't had a chance to chat to him on that. But if he was going to be playing for the Melbourne Storm next year, I would know about it I think.

"That's not to suggest he's not going to be playing elsewhere, I genuinely don't know the answer to that.

"Hopefully, we can get down to a bit of detail and work through what next year looks like because I'd love him to stay on at the club.

"If he does a backflip and says, 'No, I want to play again' I've got to get creative and find a way to make that happen.

"But I think if that was his intention, he would've told me by now.

"I'm going up there with the expectation to keep him involved at the club in some capacity if he doesn't want to play on.

"And that remains to be seen. I'm really not sure what his intentions are. He's been on the book-signing trail, but we are going to cross paths and catch up."

Originally published as Storm owner drops huge Cam Smith hint