Storm struck theatre debut saved by town ‘angel’

There was plenty of action on the opening night of The Civilised Sultan.

The third and final show of The Civilised Sultan will go on today having already survived a Halloween curse during its premiere thanks to some generous Eumundi spirit.

Production spokeswoman Belinda Scarcella said last Saturday it looked as though the whole cast of local actors had walked under ladders, passed the path of too many black cats and smashed all their dressing room mirrors at the Eumundi School of Arts.

Belinda said all the rehearsals and lavish pre-production could have been in vain as the encountered their own real life version of The Tempest.

The Civilised Sultan made a spectacular debut in Eumundi during a crashing storm. IMAGES: Sam Goodwin

She said the actors, dancers and musicians were set to go on stage when the weather turned wild and the lights suddenly went out in a dramatic and unscripted piece of real life theatre courtesy off a miffed Mother Nature.

“The wind was howling, the lightning was crashing and a huge tree had collapsed at the entrance of Memorial Dr so guests and cast members who had not arrived yet were either turned away or forced to find alternative routes,” Belinda said.

“A frantic call out for a generator brought no good news.

“The guests settled into the darkness and the cast meeting outcome established that if the power did not return in a half-hour, we would be forced to cancel the show,” she said.

She said the main character the Sultan, was just about to announce the show could not go on, and would have to be rescheduled, when one of the theatre group musicians Zane dramatically burst through the front door and announced: “We have a generator!”.

Belinda said Zane had been determined to find a back up power source and had wandered down Memorial Dr where he heard the hopeful buzz of a generator in a nearby house.

The cast of The Civilised Sultan.

“Dressed in his Arabian attire, he knocked on the door and spent the next few moments explaining our plight and convincing the man to let us borrow his generator,” she said.

“He agreed, leaving his own house in darkness, and returned with Zane to save the show.

“Our wonderful sound and lighting team Skyfall Entertainment got to work straight away, and within minutes the curtains were opening and the audience cheered,” she said.

Belinda said they still don’t know the name of this good Samaritan, but the whole production is eternally grateful to his kindness and Zane’s determination.

The show went on in Eumundi despite a blackout.

“They truly saved the night, the show went on to be a memorable and exciting event, a wonderful example of community spirit, and the perfect Halloween special,” she said.

Belinda said due to popular demand and to compensate the ticketholders who couldn’t make that night due to the weather, The Civilised Sultan is making a third appearance in Eumndi today from 4pm.

The show is billed as an spellbinding account of humanity’s history and all the magic and mystery that was uncovered when a lamp was finally discovered in the ancient Middle East.

Filled with an assortment of oriental and fusion bellydance, live music, sword balancing and features performances from Adel Amin, Bellas Bellydance, Melha Bellydance, Janna Bellydancer, Divine Sparks, Bellydance Sunshine Coast, Angela Aura and more.