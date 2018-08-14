Menu
Login
James Tedesco and Boyd Cordner celebrate during the Roosters' win over the Rabbitohs.
James Tedesco and Boyd Cordner celebrate during the Roosters' win over the Rabbitohs. DAN HIMBRECHTS
Rugby League

Storm warning still current

14th Aug 2018 12:20 PM

BACK-TO-BACK losses to fellow finals challengers has done nothing to dent Melbourne Storm's premiership price but the reigning champions are now a clear third elect in the market.

Pre-season favourites Sydney Roosters have worked their way back to stand alone at the head of market with betting agency Ladbrokes after a narrow defeat of the Rabbitohs, but the Bunnies are right on their hammer, with that loss doing little in fuel doubt about their premiership credentials.

The Roosters are $3.10 to lift the trophy with Souths $3.75 and the Storm $4.50. Cronulla sits fourth in the Ladbrokes market at $10.

"Not surprisingly, there's a fair stink on the Dragons after a horror six weeks, culminating in that awful loss to the Eels at the weekend," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

"The Dragons were as short as $4.50 after round nine but at $26 now find themselves above only Brisbane and Wests Tigers in the Ladbrokes market and one of them won't even qualify for finals."

The Dragons are on the slide. Picture: Getty Images)
The Dragons are on the slide. Picture: Getty Images)

Penrith's week-to-week Houdini acts have seen them remain steady in the market at $11, with the Warriors $15 and the Broncos $41, having themselves been as short as $15 just a few weeks ago.

The Roosters have all but stitched up the minor premiership according to the bookies, into $1.85 with games against the Raiders, Broncos and Eels to go.

The Storm sit second in that market at $3 with a slightly more favourable draw. They play the Eels, Titans, Panthers.

Related Items

ladbrokes melbourne storm nrl 2018 rugby league south sydney rabbitohs sydney roosters
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Time to help out to ease drought

    Time to help out to ease drought

    News Local businesses get on board to raise much-needed help for Aussie farmers

    Noosa going grey in a big way but staying fit

    Noosa going grey in a big way but staying fit

    News Noosa battles ageing population

    'Top shelf revivers' hailed by jogger who came to man's aid

    'Top shelf revivers' hailed by jogger who came to man's aid

    News Jogger tells of Noosa's big medical save

    5 things to do in Noosa this week

    5 things to do in Noosa this week

    News 5 things to do in Noosa this week

    Local Partners