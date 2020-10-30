Menu
Oscar Klein, 8, takes shelter from the storms under his surfboard at Stumers Creek on the Sunshine Coast. More wild weather is expected to hit on Saturday. Photo: Lachie Millard
Weather

Storm watch: Coast in ‘firing line’ for supercell repeat

Matty Holdsworth
30th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
The weather bureau is tracking a series of thunderstorms building towards the Coast which could be as severe as the wild weather that lashed the region on Wednesday.

Forecaster Livio Regano said the Coast would be in the "firing line" on Saturday afternoon and evening for potentially severe thunderstorms.

Mr Regano said Friday would be generally dry and quite hot, with fire warnings to the west of the region.

Mass outages: 800 Coast homes still without power

Surf forecast: Shelter from the wind to find weekend waves

He said heat like maximum temperatures of 29C in Maroochydore on Friday, plus a trough coming through, was tipped to build into the storms.

"There's one trough that's looking like coming through the Darling Downs, in a perfect position to fire up an inland storm, then get carried to the Coast," Mr Regano said.

"The trough, plus moisture and the heat will combine.

"A warning hasn't been issued, storms only announce themselves on the day of, so keep your ears pricked.

"There's a high likelihood that it will be like the one on Wednesday, potential for large hail, heavy rain, flash flooding."

Mr Regano said Sunday also had a chance of storm activity, but less likely than Saturday.

He said Saturday's temperatures would be hot, sticky and quite humid even when the wild weather hit.

bom forecast livio regano severe weather warning sunshine coast storms sunshine coast thunderstorm
