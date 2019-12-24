Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Storm watch: Severe cells roll across southeast

by Isabella Magee
24th Dec 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

THE Bureau of Meteorology is tracking two dangerous thunderstorms in southeast Queensland that are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones.

A severe storm warning for the Somerset, Scenic Rim and Moreton Bay regions was activated at 3.50pm.

BOM severe storm warnings issues for southeast Queensland 13/12/19. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology
BOM severe storm warnings issues for southeast Queensland 13/12/19. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

BOM warned that severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area northwest of Esk and south of the NSW border.

They were moving towards the northeast and forecast to affect Toogoolawah by 4.20pm and Kilcoy, the area west of Kilcoy, Border Ranges National Park and Mount Kilcoy by 4.50pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general storm warning is active for Dalby, Kingaroy, Beaudesert, Carnarvon National Park, Esk, Imbil, Kilcoy, Mount Tamborine and Nanango.

bom flash flooding hail large hailstones severe cell severe thunderstorm storm storm watch wild weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How you can change a life with unwanted gifts

        premium_icon How you can change a life with unwanted gifts

        Community You may receive an unwanted Christmas gift this season, but a Sunshine Coast charity is on a mission to turn your trash into treasure.

        Criminal’s early morning rampage nets a measly $10

        premium_icon Criminal’s early morning rampage nets a measly $10

        News A Tewantin angler has spent the lead up to Christmas not wrapping presents, but...

        Flash flood warning as heavens open for Christmas

        premium_icon Flash flood warning as heavens open for Christmas

        Weather Huge rainfalls set to fill creeks and water tanks

        Former teen prisoner recalls night drug dealer was killed

        premium_icon Former teen prisoner recalls night drug dealer was killed

        News 'I remember hearing the guy screaming every time he was getting the blade put...