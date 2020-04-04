The Bureau of Meteorology says an inland trough is likely to bring rain to the region as temperatures, which have been hovering in the low 30s, start to drop.

The Bureau of Meteorology says an inland trough is likely to bring rain to the region as temperatures, which have been hovering in the low 30s, start to drop.

A LATE storm could develop in southeast Queensland this afternoon caused by a lingering cold front pushing across southern Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of increasing showers and the chance of a storm in the region this afternoon after a morning of overcast skies.

There is a 60 per cent chance of showers for Brisbane, most likely during this afternoon and evening, with the chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, in the west.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said an inland trough moving to the east had heightened the possibility of wet weather.

"It'll be bringing an increase of showers and the chance of a storm," she said.

Rain is tipped to fall across southeast Queensland this afternoon on the back of an inland trough. Picture AAP/David Clark

Ms Hoff said there was a lingering possibility of a severe storm, but that becomes more likely as the trough moves closer to the coast.

She said the storms and rain system was caught on the back of a cold front moving through southern Australia.

Southeast Queensland is tipped to return to clear skies tomorrow and into next week.

Temperatures have been hovering around the low 30s, but will cool as southwest winds push through the southeast.

"As we head forward throughout the weekend we'll see temperatures drop back a little bit," she said.

Originally published as Storms predicted as rain system rolls into the southeast