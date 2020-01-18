Menu
There were some decent falls along the coast over Friday night into early Saturday morning.
News

Stormy weather ends our fire ban

Peter Gardiner
18th Jan 2020 3:44 PM

DUMPING overnight rains in Noosa has put and end to our fire ban for now at least.

WeatherZone recorded 61.4mm over Friday to Saturday afternoon.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services lifted the strict prohibitions which have been in place throughout the region at 2pm today.

The local fire ban remains in place for residents in the North Burnett, South Burnett, Cherbourg, Gympie, Fraser Coast and Bundaberg local government areas.

The BOM said tomorrow’s minimum should be 22 with a maximum of 29 with showers forecast bringing between 3 to 10mm.

There is an 80 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon with the chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 25km/h in the middle of the day. Sun protection recommended from 7.40am to 4pm, UV Index predicted to reach 14 (extreme).

Information on fire bans and the exemptions that can apply can be found on the RFS website, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

noosa weather storm rain
Noosa News

