Story Dogs and Friends of Hound partner at Noosa fundraiser

Lincoln and Bridgette from Belli Park were captivated by Story Dog Charli outside Bunnings on Friday. Michele Sternberg

THERE was a friendly furry welcome for visitors to Bunnings Noosaville on Friday with golden retriever Charli and greyhound Ella manning the front entrance.

The two dogs, and their owners, were there on a fundraising mission.

Friends of the Hound, which rescues and re-homes greyhounds, and Story Dogs, a group that unites dogs and children to foster a love of reading, were selling sausages and raffle tickets from 11am.

It's a regular monthly occurrence and one that customers love, as most stopped to give the dogs a pat on their way into the store.

The raffle is drawn on Friday, March 8, with more tickets available on the day or phone Petra on 0419137716 to buy tickets.