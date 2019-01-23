Stranded woman thanks truckie: 'No words for his generosity'

Emma Collisaw thanked truckie Jason Freyling for helping her out when she was stranded in the middle of the Australian outback.

STUCK alone in the middle of the outback with a blown tyre, hours away from any service station, other people and no phone signal was basically this woman's idea of a horror story.

The woman, Emma Collishaw, who knew how to change a tyre, spent a while trying to change it herself and struggled with the tight wheel nuts before deciding the best course of action was to flag people down if someone drove past.

Lucky for her, a truckie named Jason Freyling came along in his road train.

Emma, who lives in Clare in North Queensland, took to social media to express her gratitude for Jason's help.

"Not only did he help change my tyre whilst supplying me with cold drinks, he then offered, once we got to a town, to pay for new tyres for my car, made sure I had something for dinner and he paid for me to have a room for the night at a motel," she wrote on Facebook last night.

"He would not take anything in return to say thank you (not even a carton of beer) and then he just got in his truck and continued on his way.

In the post, which has been shared more than 600 times, she said there were "no words for his generosity".

"There are still good people in this world," she said.

"(This is) definitely one of them stories I'm going to be telling when I'm old and grey."

An update to the post said that he also covered her fuel for the next leg of her journey.

"This was not expected one bit but he wanted to ensure I get to where I am going safe and sound with no dramas. There are no words for how grateful and lucky I am. Thank you!"