Crime

Stranger lurking in home discovered by resident

Zizi Averill
19th Feb 2020 1:16 PM
AN EAST Mackay resident had a rude awakening on Thursday morning when they discovered a stranger in their home.

A male intruder was caught sneaking around the Shakespeare St townhouse at 5am, Senior Constable Steve Smith said.

Police believe the alleged intruder searched through the lounge room, second bedroom, kitchen and garage, but it was unclear how he broke in.

The intruder stole two separate sets of keys, Snr Constable Smith said.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward to assist in the investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000347929

crime stoppers east mackay east mackay crime mackay crime mackay police policelink senior constable steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

